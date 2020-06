Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court gym parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court

LOVELY 4/2.5/2 IN COMMUNITY OF TOWN PARK IN TRADITION. HOME HAS A LOFT, LARGE ROOMS AND PLENTY OF STORAGE. ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS. THE COMMUNITY BOASTS REC CLUB, HEATED POOL, SPA, FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL, PICKLE BALL AND BOCCE. HORSESHOE PITS WALKING/ JOGGING TRAIL PLAYGROUND, BILLIARDS/CARD ROOM. WALK OR RIDE YOUR BIKE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND ALL THE EVENTS TRADITION HAS TO OFFER.