Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

10520 SW Stephanie Way

10520 Southwest Stephanie Lane · (772) 985-3830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10520 Southwest Stephanie Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Promenade Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2211 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Immaculate, Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Two Car garage, tile in living areas, Stainless Appliances, stunning view of the park from your balcony. Cable. Internet, Lawn Care included in Rental amount. Please register online only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10520 SW Stephanie Way have any available units?
10520 SW Stephanie Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port St. Lucie, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
What amenities does 10520 SW Stephanie Way have?
Some of 10520 SW Stephanie Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10520 SW Stephanie Way currently offering any rent specials?
10520 SW Stephanie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10520 SW Stephanie Way pet-friendly?
No, 10520 SW Stephanie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port St. Lucie.
Does 10520 SW Stephanie Way offer parking?
Yes, 10520 SW Stephanie Way offers parking.
Does 10520 SW Stephanie Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10520 SW Stephanie Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10520 SW Stephanie Way have a pool?
No, 10520 SW Stephanie Way does not have a pool.
Does 10520 SW Stephanie Way have accessible units?
No, 10520 SW Stephanie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10520 SW Stephanie Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10520 SW Stephanie Way has units with dishwashers.
