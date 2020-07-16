10520 SW Stephanie Way

Immaculate, Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom, Two Car garage, tile in living areas, Stainless Appliances, stunning view of the park from your balcony. Cable. Internet, Lawn Care included in Rental amount. Please register online only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
