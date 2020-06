Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Central location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Port St John. Easy commute to the Space Center, Titusville or Cocoa. Relax in the living room or watch TV in the family room. Spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space. Master shower has been updated and has 2 separate sinks. Split floor plan. Screened porch for enjoying the lush landscaping in the backyard with a privacy fence. Owner will consider pets but no aggressive dog breeds. Call to see.