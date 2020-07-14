All apartments in Port Richey
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Miguel Place

8940 Miguel Pl · (909) 326-7705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL 34668

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 00604 · Avail. Sep 30

$649

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00703 · Avail. Sep 30

$919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Miguel Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
furnished
extra storage
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dog park
Peaceful and serene, Miguel Place is surprisingly located convenient to local schools, shopping, and dining, situated on the corner of Little Road and SR-54 in the heart of Port Richey, FL. You'll be just minutes from the Gulf Coast Beaches and Gulfview Square, along with New Port Richey Recreational and Aquatic Center. Our single-story, garden-style East Port Richey apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Port Richey near New Port Richey Recreational and Aquatic Center.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Miguel Place is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Port Richey employers, and easy access to public transportation. \n\nNot only are our East Port Richey apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Miguel Place is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 or $500 admin fee -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Miguel Place have any available units?
Miguel Place has 2 units available starting at $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Miguel Place have?
Some of Miguel Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Miguel Place currently offering any rent specials?
Miguel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Miguel Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Miguel Place is pet friendly.
Does Miguel Place offer parking?
Yes, Miguel Place offers parking.
Does Miguel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Miguel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Miguel Place have a pool?
No, Miguel Place does not have a pool.
Does Miguel Place have accessible units?
No, Miguel Place does not have accessible units.
Does Miguel Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Miguel Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Miguel Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Miguel Place has units with air conditioning.
