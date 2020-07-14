Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup furnished extra storage Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly dog park

Peaceful and serene, Miguel Place is surprisingly located convenient to local schools, shopping, and dining, situated on the corner of Little Road and SR-54 in the heart of Port Richey, FL. You'll be just minutes from the Gulf Coast Beaches and Gulfview Square, along with New Port Richey Recreational and Aquatic Center. Our single-story, garden-style East Port Richey apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Port Richey near New Port Richey Recreational and Aquatic Center.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Miguel Place is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Port Richey employers, and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our East Port Richey apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Miguel Place is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.