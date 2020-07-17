All apartments in Port Richey
8659 Castillian Way

8659 Castillian Way · (813) 683-5191
Location

8659 Castillian Way, Port Richey, FL 34668

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8659 Castillian Way · Avail. Sep 1

$1,599

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1864 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
8659 Castillian Way Available 09/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fees!!! PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly constructed townhome with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, new counters, black appliances, and a split floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built-in shelving.

Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today!

*Photos are of model home and final product may vary

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). The application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived (for a limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

(RLNE5872850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8659 Castillian Way have any available units?
8659 Castillian Way has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8659 Castillian Way currently offering any rent specials?
8659 Castillian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8659 Castillian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8659 Castillian Way is pet friendly.
Does 8659 Castillian Way offer parking?
No, 8659 Castillian Way does not offer parking.
Does 8659 Castillian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8659 Castillian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8659 Castillian Way have a pool?
No, 8659 Castillian Way does not have a pool.
Does 8659 Castillian Way have accessible units?
No, 8659 Castillian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8659 Castillian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8659 Castillian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8659 Castillian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8659 Castillian Way does not have units with air conditioning.
