Port Richey, FL
8647 Candida Lane
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

8647 Candida Lane

8647 Candida Drive · No Longer Available
Port Richey
Location

8647 Candida Drive, Port Richey, FL 34668
Avila Bay Townhomes

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply by 5/15 - NO APPLICATION FEES, 1/2 MONTH FREE!! AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly
constructed townhome with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, new counters, black appliances, and split floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy
the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built in shelving. Make
this beautiful house your new home by applying today!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived (for limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

(RLNE5640096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8647 Candida Lane have any available units?
8647 Candida Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
Is 8647 Candida Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8647 Candida Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8647 Candida Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8647 Candida Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8647 Candida Lane offer parking?
No, 8647 Candida Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8647 Candida Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8647 Candida Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8647 Candida Lane have a pool?
No, 8647 Candida Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8647 Candida Lane have accessible units?
No, 8647 Candida Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8647 Candida Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8647 Candida Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8647 Candida Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8647 Candida Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

