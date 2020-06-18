All apartments in Port Richey
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

8645 Castillian Way

8645 Castillan Way · (813) 683-5191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8645 Castillan Way, Port Richey, FL 34668
Avila Bay Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8645 Castillian Way · Avail. Sep 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
8645 Castillian Way Available 09/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! 1/2 Month Free!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly
constructed townhome with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, new counters, black appliances, and split floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy
the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built in shelving.

Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived (for limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

(RLNE5823539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8645 Castillian Way have any available units?
8645 Castillian Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8645 Castillian Way currently offering any rent specials?
8645 Castillian Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8645 Castillian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8645 Castillian Way is pet friendly.
Does 8645 Castillian Way offer parking?
No, 8645 Castillian Way does not offer parking.
Does 8645 Castillian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8645 Castillian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8645 Castillian Way have a pool?
No, 8645 Castillian Way does not have a pool.
Does 8645 Castillian Way have accessible units?
No, 8645 Castillian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8645 Castillian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8645 Castillian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8645 Castillian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8645 Castillian Way does not have units with air conditioning.
