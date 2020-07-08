All apartments in Port Richey
Home
/
Port Richey, FL
/
5658 MARBELLA DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

5658 MARBELLA DRIVE

5658 Marbella Dr · (813) 389-1847
Location

5658 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL 34668

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1864 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Under Construction. Only applicants for limited time are eligible for 1/2 MONTH FREE RENT INCENTIVE( for limited time ) and no application fee. Pool Opening 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly constructed 3 level townhome designed for entertaining and living. Desirable open floor plan, neutral tileflooring throughout the main living spaces and bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms, ceiling fans, faux wood blinds, upstairs laundry and more. There is ample storage space including tons of kitchen cabinet space, an Island and pantry. There is an over sized tandem garage and room for a boat or other toys The community is conveniently located to US 19, shopping, dining, walking distance to the water, nature trails, adjacent to Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park and multiple other parks and attractions nearby. Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! photos are of model home and may vary slightly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE have any available units?
5658 MARBELLA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE have?
Some of 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5658 MARBELLA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Richey.
Does 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5658 MARBELLA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
