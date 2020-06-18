All apartments in Port Richey
Port Richey, FL
5648 Marbella Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:50 PM

5648 Marbella Drive

5648 Marabell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5648 Marabell Drive, Port Richey, FL 34668
Avila Bay Townhomes

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly
constructed townhome with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, new counters, black appliances, and split floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy
the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built in shelving.

Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived (for limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5648 Marbella Drive have any available units?
5648 Marbella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
Is 5648 Marbella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5648 Marbella Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5648 Marbella Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5648 Marbella Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5648 Marbella Drive offer parking?
No, 5648 Marbella Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5648 Marbella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5648 Marbella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5648 Marbella Drive have a pool?
No, 5648 Marbella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5648 Marbella Drive have accessible units?
No, 5648 Marbella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5648 Marbella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5648 Marbella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5648 Marbella Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5648 Marbella Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
