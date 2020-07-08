All apartments in Port Richey
5640 MARBELLA DRIVE
5640 MARBELLA DRIVE

5640 Marabell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5640 Marabell Drive, Port Richey, FL 34668
Avila Bay Townhomes

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Under Construction. AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! For a limited time NO APPLICATION FEES, 1/2 MONTH FREE rent. Pool Opening Summer 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly constructed 3 level townhome designed for entertaining and living. Desirable open floor plan, neutral tileflooring throughout the main living spaces and bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms, ceiling fans, faux wood blinds, upstairs laundry and more. There is ample storage space including tons of kitchen cabinet space, an Island and pantry. There is an over sized tandem garage and room for a boat or other toys The community is conveniently located to US 19, shopping, dining, walking distance to the water, nature trails, adjacent to Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park and multiple other parks and attractions nearby. Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! photos are of model home and may vary slightly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE have any available units?
5640 MARBELLA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
What amenities does 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE have?
Some of 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5640 MARBELLA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Richey.
Does 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5640 MARBELLA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

