Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

5580 Mercado Drive

5580 Mercado Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5580 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL 34668

Amenities

new construction
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - NO APPLICATION FEES & ONE MONTH FREE RENT, Pool Opening Summer 2020!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly
constructed townhome with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, new counters, black appliances, and split floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy
the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built in shelving. Make
this beautiful house your new home by applying today!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived (for limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams

(RLNE5204463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5580 Mercado Drive have any available units?
5580 Mercado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
Is 5580 Mercado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5580 Mercado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5580 Mercado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5580 Mercado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Richey.
Does 5580 Mercado Drive offer parking?
No, 5580 Mercado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5580 Mercado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5580 Mercado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5580 Mercado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5580 Mercado Drive has a pool.
Does 5580 Mercado Drive have accessible units?
No, 5580 Mercado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5580 Mercado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5580 Mercado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5580 Mercado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5580 Mercado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

