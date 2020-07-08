5576 Mercado Drive Port Richey Fl 34668

Amenities

pet friendly new construction walk in closets

Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly

constructed townhome with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, new counters, black appliances, and split floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy

the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built in shelving. Make

this beautiful house your new home by applying today!



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived for a limited time. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.