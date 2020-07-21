All apartments in Port Richey
Find more places like 5576 Mercado Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Richey, FL
/
5576 Mercado Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

5576 Mercado Drive

5576 Mercado Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Richey
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5576 Mercado Dr, Port Richey, FL 34668

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - NO APPLICATION FEES & ONE MONTH FREE RENT, Pool Opening Summer 2020!!! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly
constructed townhome with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, new counters, black appliances, and split floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built in shelving. Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived for a limited time. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

(RLNE5198675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5576 Mercado Drive have any available units?
5576 Mercado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
What amenities does 5576 Mercado Drive have?
Some of 5576 Mercado Drive's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5576 Mercado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5576 Mercado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5576 Mercado Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5576 Mercado Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5576 Mercado Drive offer parking?
No, 5576 Mercado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5576 Mercado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5576 Mercado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5576 Mercado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5576 Mercado Drive has a pool.
Does 5576 Mercado Drive have accessible units?
No, 5576 Mercado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5576 Mercado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5576 Mercado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5576 Mercado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5576 Mercado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668

Similar Pages

Port Richey 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPort Richey Apartments with Garages
Port Richey Apartments with PoolsPort Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
Port Richey Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLInverness, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FL
Belleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FLCitrus Hills, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College