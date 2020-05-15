5572 MERCADO DRIVE

Amenities

Under Construction. NO APPLICATION FEE AND 1/2 MONTH FREE RENT INCENTIVE( for limited time ). Pool Opening Summer 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly constructed 3 level townhome designed for entertaining and living. Desirable open floor plan, neutral tile flooring throughout the main living spaces and bathrooms, carpeting in the bedrooms, ceiling fans, faux wood blinds, upstairs laundry and more. There is ample storage space including tons of kitchen cabinet space, an Island and pantry. There is an over sized tandem garage and room for a boat or other toys The community is conveniently located to US 19, shopping, dining, walking distance to the water, nature trails, adjacent to Werner-Boyce Salt Springs State Park and multiple other parks and attractions nearby. Make this beautiful house your new home by applying today! photos are of model home and may vary slightly