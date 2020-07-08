5006 Sunset Blvd

Amenities

2/1 Port Richey Florida GUEST HOUSE Cottage for rent $1300 includes all utilities, cable, internet, lawn and garbage. water softener, dock access with kayaks, canoe and water bike, washer and dryer included, private drive on 2 acre wooden lot. Great for single person or retired couple. Non aggressive breed dog will be considered. 2 People/1 pet max (This is SMALL but totally efficient home. Living room, dinette and kitchen is all one room). (how many occupants?, any pets? monthly ? rental payment history? any felonies? how many vehicles? ) Rear access to home is Near corner of Oelsner and Limestone Port Richey Fl

Lease Details: fully furnished includes water electric cable internet garbage and lawn



