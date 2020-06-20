All apartments in Port Orange
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

980 Canalview Unit J7

980 Canal View Blvd · (386) 675-6153
Location

980 Canal View Blvd, Port Orange, FL 32129

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 980 Canalview Unit J7 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Two Bedroom Townhome For Rent in Port Orange - Freshly Renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in Port Orange. Open style floorplan with Living room, Dining room, and Kitchen on first floor. Upstairs features two nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Washer and Dryer included in rent and located upstairs for your convenience. Unit also features assigned parking, fenced in back patio, and community pool. Don't miss this one! Move In Includes: First Months Rent and Security Deposit move in. No Pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Canalview Unit J7 have any available units?
980 Canalview Unit J7 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 Canalview Unit J7 have?
Some of 980 Canalview Unit J7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Canalview Unit J7 currently offering any rent specials?
980 Canalview Unit J7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Canalview Unit J7 pet-friendly?
No, 980 Canalview Unit J7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 980 Canalview Unit J7 offer parking?
Yes, 980 Canalview Unit J7 does offer parking.
Does 980 Canalview Unit J7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 980 Canalview Unit J7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Canalview Unit J7 have a pool?
Yes, 980 Canalview Unit J7 has a pool.
Does 980 Canalview Unit J7 have accessible units?
No, 980 Canalview Unit J7 does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Canalview Unit J7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 Canalview Unit J7 does not have units with dishwashers.
