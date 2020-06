Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

Clean 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceilings and no one living above. An end unit right off the parking lot. Featuring washer and dryer plus a nice screened balcony. Centrally located in Port Orange in a great school district, close to shopping and major highways. Condo is in a gated community, has a beautiful pool and fitness center and lots of parking. 1st, last and security plus owner wants a credit score of 700 or better. Great complex. No Pets, no smoking.