830 Airport Rd. # 211
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

830 Airport Rd. # 211

830 Airport Road · (561) 349-4461
Location

830 Airport Road, Port Orange, FL 32128

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 830 Airport Rd. # 211 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Wispering Wood for RENT! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 1170 sq. ft.
custom cabinets,
stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave
ceiling fans and blinds
carpet and tile
walk in closets
screened patio
pet friendly home, 2 pet limit with 30 lbs limit of combined weight
washer and dryer included
assigned parking
HOA application and approval required
Community pool and much more

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
• Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
• Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
•Tenant liability insurance is required. Included in Resident benefit package for an additional $27 per month, $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
• This rental is not available for tenant with, more than 3 pets.
• We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.RentSmartUSA.com

(RLNE5895394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Airport Rd. # 211 have any available units?
830 Airport Rd. # 211 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Airport Rd. # 211 have?
Some of 830 Airport Rd. # 211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Airport Rd. # 211 currently offering any rent specials?
830 Airport Rd. # 211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Airport Rd. # 211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Airport Rd. # 211 is pet friendly.
Does 830 Airport Rd. # 211 offer parking?
Yes, 830 Airport Rd. # 211 offers parking.
Does 830 Airport Rd. # 211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Airport Rd. # 211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Airport Rd. # 211 have a pool?
Yes, 830 Airport Rd. # 211 has a pool.
Does 830 Airport Rd. # 211 have accessible units?
No, 830 Airport Rd. # 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Airport Rd. # 211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 Airport Rd. # 211 has units with dishwashers.
