809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Interior features include high ceilings, stylish light fixtures, tile and vinyl plank floors, and large windows to allow natural light in the home. The spacious kitchen provides wood cabinets, coordinating appliances, and ample storage space. The inviting family room includes a cozy fireplace and vinyl plank flooring throughout. The gorgeous master bathroom boasts dual sinks. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.