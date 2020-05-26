All apartments in Port Orange
/
Port Orange, FL
/
809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:55 AM

809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD

809 Smokerise Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

809 Smokerise Boulevard, Port Orange, FL 32127
Countryside

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Interior features include high ceilings, stylish light fixtures, tile and vinyl plank floors, and large windows to allow natural light in the home. The spacious kitchen provides wood cabinets, coordinating appliances, and ample storage space. The inviting family room includes a cozy fireplace and vinyl plank flooring throughout. The gorgeous master bathroom boasts dual sinks. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD have any available units?
809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orange, FL.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 SMOKERISE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
