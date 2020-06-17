All apartments in Port Orange
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:45 AM

6805 AMICI COURT

6805 Amici Court · (855) 406-7368
Location

6805 Amici Court, Port Orange, FL 32128
Water's Edge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,874

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1782 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with beautiful tile flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off. The master bathroom offers a relaxing tub, stand up shower, and dual sinks. Great home for entertaining friends and family in the spacious, backyard.
Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 AMICI COURT have any available units?
6805 AMICI COURT has a unit available for $1,874 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 6805 AMICI COURT have?
Some of 6805 AMICI COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 AMICI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6805 AMICI COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 AMICI COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6805 AMICI COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 6805 AMICI COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6805 AMICI COURT does offer parking.
Does 6805 AMICI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 AMICI COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 AMICI COURT have a pool?
No, 6805 AMICI COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6805 AMICI COURT have accessible units?
No, 6805 AMICI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 AMICI COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6805 AMICI COURT has units with dishwashers.
