6805 AMICI COURT

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with beautiful tile flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off. The master bathroom offers a relaxing tub, stand up shower, and dual sinks. Great home for entertaining friends and family in the spacious, backyard.

Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.