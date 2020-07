Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Waters Edge Home - Four bedroom two bath lake view home. Formal dining room, large open kitchen with a nook as well as a great room. Flooring is tile, carpet and hard wood. Two car garage and screened lanai. First month's rent and security deposit for move in. Background check required. Small dogs allowed with owner approval.



(RLNE5914674)