5977 Heron Pond Drive, Port Orange, FL 32128 Sanctuary on Spruce Creek
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
beautiful 3/4 bedroom home located in port orange gated community. one of the best school district. minutes from the beach, all hardwood floors, new appliances. huge back yard. high ceilings throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5977 Heron Pond Drive have any available units?
5977 Heron Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orange, FL.