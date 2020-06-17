All apartments in Port Orange
Port Orange, FL
5977 Heron Pond Drive
5977 Heron Pond Drive

5977 Heron Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5977 Heron Pond Drive, Port Orange, FL 32128
Sanctuary on Spruce Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
beautiful 3/4 bedroom home located in port orange gated community. one of the best school district. minutes from the beach, all hardwood floors, new appliances. huge back yard. high ceilings throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5977 Heron Pond Drive have any available units?
5977 Heron Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orange, FL.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5977 Heron Pond Drive have?
Some of 5977 Heron Pond Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5977 Heron Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5977 Heron Pond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5977 Heron Pond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5977 Heron Pond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5977 Heron Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5977 Heron Pond Drive does offer parking.
Does 5977 Heron Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5977 Heron Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5977 Heron Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 5977 Heron Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5977 Heron Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 5977 Heron Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5977 Heron Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5977 Heron Pond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
