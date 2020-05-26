5407 Rogers Ave.

5407 Rogers Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32127 Commonwealth Mobile Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Pet friendly mobile home In Port Orange - Modern 2008 mobile home near US1. No age restrictions. Small pet ok. Fenced patio and dog run. Storage shed. Vaulted ceilings. Dishwasher and inside washer and dryer included. Split bedroom plan for privacy. Quiet dead end street.
(RLNE5916821)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)