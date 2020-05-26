All apartments in Port Orange
5407 Rogers Ave.
5407 Rogers Ave

5407 Rogers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5407 Rogers Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32127
Commonwealth Mobile Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Pet friendly mobile home In Port Orange - Modern 2008 mobile home near US1. No age restrictions. Small pet ok. Fenced patio and dog run. Storage shed.
Vaulted ceilings. Dishwasher and inside washer and dryer included. Split bedroom plan for privacy. Quiet dead end street.

(RLNE5916821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5407 Rogers Ave have any available units?
5407 Rogers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orange, FL.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5407 Rogers Ave have?
Some of 5407 Rogers Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 Rogers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5407 Rogers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 Rogers Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5407 Rogers Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5407 Rogers Ave offer parking?
No, 5407 Rogers Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5407 Rogers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5407 Rogers Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 Rogers Ave have a pool?
No, 5407 Rogers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5407 Rogers Ave have accessible units?
No, 5407 Rogers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 Rogers Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5407 Rogers Ave has units with dishwashers.

