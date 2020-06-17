All apartments in Port Orange
3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:03 PM

3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive

3528 Forest Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3528 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL 32129

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
OPEN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM WITH'LAMINATE FLOORING lOTS OF CABINET SPACE IN KITCHEN &ROOM ENOUGH IN THE KITCHEN FOR A CAFE TABLEDINING ROOM WITH PASS THRU WINDOW TO KITCHENNEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive have any available units?
3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orange, FL.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive have?
Some of 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive offer parking?
No, 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive have a pool?
No, 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive have accessible units?
No, 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3528 FOREST BRANCH E Drive has units with dishwashers.
