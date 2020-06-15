1608 Pham Drive

Amenities

Brand New 3/2.5 Port Orange Townhome - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome with a 2 car garage! Units are BEAUTIFUL with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floors and Large Covered Patios! Large Master Bedroom Complete with his and hers sinks, tons of storage and HUGE CLOSETS! Home floor plan is ultra modern and open and bright with windows on all sides! Walking distance to Horizon Elementary School across the street. Located off Dunlawton & Yorktowne. Minutes from I-95 access and world class shopping at The Pavilion and outlet malls & World-Famous Daytona Beach.



