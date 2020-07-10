1085 York Way.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3/2/2 has been updated with new flooring, paint, and light fixtures. At the front tiled porch you enter the formal living room, pass under a brick arch to the kitchen, dining room, family room and enclosed rear porch. Back at the living area, turn to the left where you have 2 bedroom and 1 bath, the Master with ites own bathroom. The family room has a working brick fireplace with white washed paneling, kitchen is loaded with cabinets and large pantry, multiple closets throughtout the house for ampel storage. The oversized garage is a dream; cabinets, laundry area and 2 pull downs for attic access, plus screen doors for those cool days to work on your hobbies. Close to all the Pt. Orange ammenties and the great schools.