1085 York Way.
Port Orange, FL
1085 York Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:19 AM

1085 York Way

1085 York Way · (386) 868-9688
Port Orange
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

1085 York Way, Port Orange, FL 32129

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3/2/2 has been updated with new flooring, paint, and light fixtures. At the front tiled porch you enter the formal living room, pass under a brick arch to the kitchen, dining room, family room and enclosed rear porch. Back at the living area, turn to the left where you have 2 bedroom and 1 bath, the Master with ites own bathroom. The family room has a working brick fireplace with white washed paneling, kitchen is loaded with cabinets and large pantry, multiple closets throughtout the house for ampel storage. The oversized garage is a dream; cabinets, laundry area and 2 pull downs for attic access, plus screen doors for those cool days to work on your hobbies. Close to all the Pt. Orange ammenties and the great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1085 York Way have any available units?
1085 York Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Port Orange, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Port Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 York Way have?
Some of 1085 York Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 York Way currently offering any rent specials?
1085 York Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 York Way pet-friendly?
No, 1085 York Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orange.
Does 1085 York Way offer parking?
Yes, 1085 York Way offers parking.
Does 1085 York Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 York Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 York Way have a pool?
No, 1085 York Way does not have a pool.
Does 1085 York Way have accessible units?
No, 1085 York Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 York Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1085 York Way does not have units with dishwashers.

