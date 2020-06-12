21527 Fairway Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Section 27
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
furnished
Annual furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom rental property. This newly remodeled house is equip with a fenced in yard for a dog, heated pool and stainless steel appliances. Located in Port Charlotte close to US 41, shopping, i75 and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
