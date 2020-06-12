All apartments in Port Charlotte
21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE

21527 Fairway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21527 Fairway Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 27

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Annual furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom rental property. This newly remodeled house is equip with a fenced in yard for a dog, heated pool and stainless steel appliances. Located in Port Charlotte close to US 41, shopping, i75 and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE have any available units?
21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Charlotte, FL.
What amenities does 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE have?
Some of 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
