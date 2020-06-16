18606 Briggs Cir.

Amenities
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT
* DOCK
* HEATED POOL
* SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH
* TASTEFULLY FURNISHED
* WI-FI INTERNET
* CABLE AVAILABLE
* 2-CAR GARAGE
Rented Jan, Feb and March 2020. Beautifully furnished waterfront pool home with access to Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. The home boasts a large master suite, and two guest bedrooms. One of the Guest Bedrooms has a private full bath. Very large, air-conditioned Florida room, tastefully furnished, with spectacular view of the water and the pool. Close to beaches, shopping, dining, parks etc. 12% tax apply for all rentals of 6 months or less.
(RLNE5135562)