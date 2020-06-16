All apartments in Port Charlotte
Find more places like 18606 Briggs Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Charlotte, FL
/
18606 Briggs Cir.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

18606 Briggs Cir.

18606 Briggs Circle · (941) 833-4777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Charlotte
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Section 37

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18606 Briggs Cir. · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT
* DOCK
* HEATED POOL
* SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH
* TASTEFULLY FURNISHED
* WI-FI INTERNET
* CABLE AVAILABLE
* 2-CAR GARAGE

Rented Jan, Feb and March 2020. Beautifully furnished waterfront pool home with access to Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. The home boasts a large master suite, and two guest bedrooms. One of the Guest Bedrooms has a private full bath. Very large, air-conditioned Florida room, tastefully furnished, with spectacular view of the water and the pool. Close to beaches, shopping, dining, parks etc. 12% tax apply for all rentals of 6 months or less.

(RLNE5135562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18606 Briggs Cir. have any available units?
18606 Briggs Cir. has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18606 Briggs Cir. have?
Some of 18606 Briggs Cir.'s amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18606 Briggs Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
18606 Briggs Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18606 Briggs Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18606 Briggs Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 18606 Briggs Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 18606 Briggs Cir. does offer parking.
Does 18606 Briggs Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18606 Briggs Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18606 Briggs Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 18606 Briggs Cir. has a pool.
Does 18606 Briggs Cir. have accessible units?
No, 18606 Briggs Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 18606 Briggs Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18606 Briggs Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18606 Briggs Cir. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18606 Briggs Cir. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18606 Briggs Cir.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Port Charlotte 2 BedroomsPort Charlotte Apartments with Balcony
Port Charlotte Apartments with GaragePort Charlotte Apartments with Parking
Port Charlotte Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FL
South Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity