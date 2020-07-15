18446 Van Nuys Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court bocce court parking pool garage tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW, SAILBOAT WATER CANAL, NO FIXED BRIDGES!! This single family home features a living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large Florida room and a 2 car garage. Tile or Laminate flooring throughout the house for easy cleaning. The kitchen has a large walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher & microwave. The Master bedroom is very spacious including a large walk in closet. A perfect location - peaceful while still close to shopping, restaurants, and more.

Owner will consider a small pet with additional fee. Call our office today to schedule a viewing of this beautiful home.

This home is move in ready to enjoy the Florida water lifestyle, including its own private dock for mooring your boat, fishing or just relaxing. The home is located near the Spring Lake Public Park with access to Charlotte Harbor. It is also conveniently located near the Port Charlotte Beach Complex which has a public pool, tennis courts, bocce ball, basketball and another access point to Charlotte Harbor. This home is approximately 10 minutes away from the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall and many local and national chain restaurants. You are less than 30 minutes from Englewood Beach and Boca Grande.