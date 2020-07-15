All apartments in Port Charlotte
18446 Van Nuys Circle

Location

18446 Van Nuys Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Section 79

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW, SAILBOAT WATER CANAL, NO FIXED BRIDGES!! This single family home features a living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large Florida room and a 2 car garage. Tile or Laminate flooring throughout the house for easy cleaning. The kitchen has a large walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher & microwave. The Master bedroom is very spacious including a large walk in closet. A perfect location - peaceful while still close to shopping, restaurants, and more.
Owner will consider a small pet with additional fee. Call our office today to schedule a viewing of this beautiful home.
This home is move in ready to enjoy the Florida water lifestyle, including its own private dock for mooring your boat, fishing or just relaxing. The home is located near the Spring Lake Public Park with access to Charlotte Harbor. It is also conveniently located near the Port Charlotte Beach Complex which has a public pool, tennis courts, bocce ball, basketball and another access point to Charlotte Harbor. This home is approximately 10 minutes away from the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall and many local and national chain restaurants. You are less than 30 minutes from Englewood Beach and Boca Grande.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18446 Van Nuys Circle have any available units?
18446 Van Nuys Circle has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18446 Van Nuys Circle have?
Some of 18446 Van Nuys Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18446 Van Nuys Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18446 Van Nuys Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18446 Van Nuys Circle pet-friendly?
No, 18446 Van Nuys Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 18446 Van Nuys Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18446 Van Nuys Circle offers parking.
Does 18446 Van Nuys Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18446 Van Nuys Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18446 Van Nuys Circle have a pool?
Yes, 18446 Van Nuys Circle has a pool.
Does 18446 Van Nuys Circle have accessible units?
No, 18446 Van Nuys Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18446 Van Nuys Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18446 Van Nuys Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 18446 Van Nuys Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 18446 Van Nuys Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
