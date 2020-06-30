All apartments in Port Charlotte
Last updated June 23 2020

18335 Avon Avenue

18335 Avon Avenue · (402) 262-4700
Location

18335 Avon Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Section 8

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Port Charlotte features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and One Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18335 Avon Avenue have any available units?
18335 Avon Avenue has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18335 Avon Avenue have?
Some of 18335 Avon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18335 Avon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18335 Avon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18335 Avon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18335 Avon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 18335 Avon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18335 Avon Avenue offers parking.
Does 18335 Avon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18335 Avon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18335 Avon Avenue have a pool?
No, 18335 Avon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18335 Avon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18335 Avon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18335 Avon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18335 Avon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18335 Avon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18335 Avon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
