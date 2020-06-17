145 Concord Dr N.E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Water Front Home - RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON - 3 MONTH MINIMUM! Lovely home located on a saltwater canal with an amazing view of intersecting waterways! Features include three bedrooms with split bedroom floor plan, two baths and all tile throughout the home. Very nicely decorated with a huge TV in the living area. Outside there is a heated pool and a dock to sit on and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather while watching wildlife, fish and boats! Drop your fishing line in the canal and catch one for dinner. The view of the canals is just amazing! Lots of water! Close to Harbor Blvd. Beach Complex, local dining experiences, golf courses and of course, the gulf beaches! Other months available also. Call for availability and prices. Small pet permitted. NO SMOKING ALLOWED!



(RLNE5541827)