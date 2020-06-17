All apartments in Port Charlotte
Find more places like 145 Concord Dr N.E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Charlotte, FL
/
145 Concord Dr N.E.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

145 Concord Dr N.E.

145 Concord Drive Northeast · (941) 255-7264 ext. 612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Port Charlotte
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

145 Concord Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 2

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 145 Concord Dr N.E. · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Water Front Home - RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON - 3 MONTH MINIMUM! Lovely home located on a saltwater canal with an amazing view of intersecting waterways! Features include three bedrooms with split bedroom floor plan, two baths and all tile throughout the home. Very nicely decorated with a huge TV in the living area. Outside there is a heated pool and a dock to sit on and enjoy the beautiful Florida weather while watching wildlife, fish and boats! Drop your fishing line in the canal and catch one for dinner. The view of the canals is just amazing! Lots of water! Close to Harbor Blvd. Beach Complex, local dining experiences, golf courses and of course, the gulf beaches! Other months available also. Call for availability and prices. Small pet permitted. NO SMOKING ALLOWED!

(RLNE5541827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Concord Dr N.E. have any available units?
145 Concord Dr N.E. has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 145 Concord Dr N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
145 Concord Dr N.E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Concord Dr N.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Concord Dr N.E. is pet friendly.
Does 145 Concord Dr N.E. offer parking?
No, 145 Concord Dr N.E. does not offer parking.
Does 145 Concord Dr N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Concord Dr N.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Concord Dr N.E. have a pool?
Yes, 145 Concord Dr N.E. has a pool.
Does 145 Concord Dr N.E. have accessible units?
No, 145 Concord Dr N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Concord Dr N.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Concord Dr N.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Concord Dr N.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Concord Dr N.E. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 145 Concord Dr N.E.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln
Port Charlotte, FL 33954
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33954

Similar Pages

Port Charlotte 2 BedroomsPort Charlotte Apartments with Balcony
Port Charlotte Apartments with GaragePort Charlotte Apartments with Parking
Port Charlotte Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FL
South Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPalmetto, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLLaurel, FLSebring, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity