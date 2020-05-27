777 S Federal Hwy

Amenities

Beautifully-renovated 2/2 condo available immediately in the gated community of Island Club, less than a mile from the beach. The complex is manned by a security guard 24/7-365 days a year and is surrounded by canals, which means water and boat views right outside your windows! The condo was tastefully renovated top to bottom and is decorated with high-end furniture and finishings. The unit is in pristine and immaculate condition. Kitchen boasts ceiling-high white shaker cabinets, mother of pearl back splash, and top-of-the-line Samsung appliances. Master bedroom has a custom walk-in closet with two huge dressers and ample additional storage space. Rent includes cable package with HBO. Will consider 6-month lease. Must-see the unit in person, as pictures do not do the charm of it justice!