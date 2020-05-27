All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like 777 S Federal Hwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
777 S Federal Hwy
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:23 PM

777 S Federal Hwy

777 S Federal Hwy · (754) 224-7930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

777 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Old Pompano

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208E · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully-renovated 2/2 condo available immediately in the gated community of Island Club, less than a mile from the beach. The complex is manned by a security guard 24/7-365 days a year and is surrounded by canals, which means water and boat views right outside your windows! The condo was tastefully renovated top to bottom and is decorated with high-end furniture and finishings. The unit is in pristine and immaculate condition. Kitchen boasts ceiling-high white shaker cabinets, mother of pearl back splash, and top-of-the-line Samsung appliances. Master bedroom has a custom walk-in closet with two huge dressers and ample additional storage space. Rent includes cable package with HBO. Will consider 6-month lease. Must-see the unit in person, as pictures do not do the charm of it justice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 S Federal Hwy have any available units?
777 S Federal Hwy has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 S Federal Hwy have?
Some of 777 S Federal Hwy's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 S Federal Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
777 S Federal Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 S Federal Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 777 S Federal Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 777 S Federal Hwy offer parking?
No, 777 S Federal Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 777 S Federal Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 S Federal Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 S Federal Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 777 S Federal Hwy has a pool.
Does 777 S Federal Hwy have accessible units?
No, 777 S Federal Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 777 S Federal Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 S Federal Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 777 S Federal Hwy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33313
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street
Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 Bedrooms
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Pet Friendly Places
Pompano Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier CitySnug Harbor
Loch LomondCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity