713 SE 1st Ct

Amenities
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES Never lived in, brand new, ready for occupancy. Gorgeous community of only 44 homes, gated with state of the art security. Community pool, lush landscaping, fenced-in backyards, pet friendly, minutes to the Ocean, Federal Hwy, and 95. Custom kitchen cabinetry, quartz countertops, SS appliances, porcelain tile throughout the first floor, high-end laminate upstairs, ample closet space. One car attached garage, one car attached carport. Includes full-size washer and dryer, window blinds, and closet organizers.