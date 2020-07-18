All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

713 SE 1st Ct

713 SE 1st Ct · (954) 368-8700
Location

713 SE 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Snug Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1883 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES Never lived in, brand new, ready for occupancy. Gorgeous community of only 44 homes, gated with state of the art security. Community pool, lush landscaping, fenced-in backyards, pet friendly, minutes to the Ocean, Federal Hwy, and 95. Custom kitchen cabinetry, quartz countertops, SS appliances, porcelain tile throughout the first floor, high-end laminate upstairs, ample closet space. One car attached garage, one car attached carport. Includes full-size washer and dryer, window blinds, and closet organizers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 SE 1st Ct have any available units?
713 SE 1st Ct has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 SE 1st Ct have?
Some of 713 SE 1st Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 SE 1st Ct currently offering any rent specials?
713 SE 1st Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 SE 1st Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 SE 1st Ct is pet friendly.
Does 713 SE 1st Ct offer parking?
Yes, 713 SE 1st Ct offers parking.
Does 713 SE 1st Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 SE 1st Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 SE 1st Ct have a pool?
Yes, 713 SE 1st Ct has a pool.
Does 713 SE 1st Ct have accessible units?
No, 713 SE 1st Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 713 SE 1st Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 SE 1st Ct has units with dishwashers.
