This open concept 3 Bed/ 2 Bath unit is located just minutes away from the beach!! It features an updated kitchen and tile floors throughout- no carpet!. Perfect roommate situation as the 3rd bedroom has a small kitchen set up, like an efficiency with a private entrance. . Situated in a friendly community with a pool, near lots of shops, and a main highway (95) this home is sure to go fast!!. *Please note association requires 650 credit score and no pets*.Can be rented furnished or UNFURNISHED.