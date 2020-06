Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities business center gym pool tennis court

Spacious & bright first floor unit, come and enjoy a resort style living with great amenities at an affordable yet amazing unit! Show this great 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a nice open balcony & room for extra storage. Palm Aire Gardens is centrally located, close to main access roads, offer great common areas, including several swimming pools, tennis court, business center, child play area, gymnasium at a gated, card entry community. This is an all ages community.