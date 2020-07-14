Sign Up
All apartments in Pompano Beach
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14
4381 West Mcnab Road
(855) 668-8773
Location
4381 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Palm Aire
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now
$1,450
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 2/2 apartment at Palm Aire Gardens. Split floor plan. New cabinets in kitchen and bathroom. Laminated floors.Washer and dryer inside unit. Vacant and move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 have any available units?
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pompano Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 have?
Some of 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 currently offering any rent specials?
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 pet-friendly?
No, 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach
.
Does 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 offer parking?
No, 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 does not offer parking.
Does 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 have a pool?
Yes, 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 has a pool.
Does 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 have accessible units?
No, 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14 has units with dishwashers.
