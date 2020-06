Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Atlantic & US 1 2/1 - Move In Ready Perfect Location Just a Few Blocks From Atlantic and US1 this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath is Great Value. Clean Open Concept with Central Area. Ceramic Tiles Throughout. *** STACKABLE WASHER DRYER IN UNIT*** Wired For Cable Or Satellite Professionally Landscaped with 2 Parking Spots Available. Water Included in Rent



(RLNE4922611)