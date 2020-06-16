405 N Ocean Blvd

Amenities

new construction gym pool yoga bbq/grill furnished

Walks on the beach have never been more convenient! Directly across from Pompano Beach, walking distance to new pier, restaurant's, morning yoga, outdoor concerts, w/shops and Publix Grocery just a couple miles a way. LOCATION IS INCREDIBLE! Beautiful furnished efficiency condo complete with pots, pans, dishes, glasses, queen size bed, dresser, oversized sofa chair, towels, beach chairs & more. Room for office or dining table. Three wall to wall closets offering plenty of storage. Enjoy the oversized gym and pool area.