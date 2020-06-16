All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:30 PM

405 N Ocean Blvd

405 North Ocean Boulevard · (954) 803-5611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
gym
pool
yoga
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
yoga
Walks on the beach have never been more convenient! Directly across from Pompano Beach, walking distance to new pier, restaurant's, morning yoga, outdoor concerts, w/shops and Publix Grocery just a couple miles a way. LOCATION IS INCREDIBLE! Beautiful furnished efficiency condo complete with pots, pans, dishes, glasses, queen size bed, dresser, oversized sofa chair, towels, beach chairs & more. Room for office or dining table. Three wall to wall closets offering plenty of storage. Enjoy the oversized gym and pool area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 N Ocean Blvd have any available units?
405 N Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 N Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 405 N Ocean Blvd's amenities include new construction, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 N Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
405 N Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 N Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 405 N Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 405 N Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 405 N Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 405 N Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 N Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 N Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 405 N Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 405 N Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 405 N Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 405 N Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 N Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
