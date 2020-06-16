All apartments in Pompano Beach
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
311 SE 13th Ave
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:19 PM

311 SE 13th Ave

311 Southeast 13th Avenue · (305) 336-0783
Location

311 Southeast 13th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Snug Harbor

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Spectacular waterfront two stories home in desirable Snug Harbor in Pompano Beach, 4 bedrooms&DEN, 4.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, circular driveway, hurricane impact doors & windows, high ceilings. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertop & kitchen island. Large bedrooms upstairs with private bathrooms, master bedroom has large balcony, two walk-in closets. Master bathroom has a dual sink & separate tub & shower. Beautiful marble & carpet floor, private pool, great outdoor space for relaxing or entertaining, 45 feet water frontage, private dock, only one fixed bridge. 5 minutes to I-95, 6 minutes to beach and very close to Publix, Wallmart & restaurants. Pets are welcome with non-refundable deposit, no aggressive breeds please.Tenant responsible with pool &landscaping care

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 SE 13th Ave have any available units?
311 SE 13th Ave has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 SE 13th Ave have?
Some of 311 SE 13th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 SE 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
311 SE 13th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 SE 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 SE 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 311 SE 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 311 SE 13th Ave does offer parking.
Does 311 SE 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 SE 13th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 SE 13th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 311 SE 13th Ave has a pool.
Does 311 SE 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 311 SE 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 311 SE 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 SE 13th Ave has units with dishwashers.
