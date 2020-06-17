2900 NE 14th Street Cswy

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room sauna

Rare opportunity for luxury penthouse with stunning views of the intracoastal, ocean and Hillsboro Lighthouse. This 2600 S.F. CORNER unit has a home-like feel with a 40' open balcony that provides breathtaking panoramic views. Grand double door entrance just steps from the elevator that opens to an elegant foyer. Open floor plan with 2 master suites in a split bedrooms floor plan, 3rd bedroom with ensuite is perfect as a guest room, office or media room. Huge walk-in closets, Hurricane Impact Glass, full size W/D in unit laundry room. Resort style heated pool directly by the water, BBQ, 24/7 security, garage parking, Gym, sauna, car wash area, 2 pets up to 25lbs welcome! Located blocks to the beach, restaurants, shopping, golf, boat ramp is next door, etc. Just 20 minutes to FLL Airport.