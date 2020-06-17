All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:57 PM

2900 NE 14th Street Cswy

2900 Northeast 14th Street Causeway · (954) 829-4801
Location

2900 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Avalon Harbor

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
sauna
Rare opportunity for luxury penthouse with stunning views of the intracoastal, ocean and Hillsboro Lighthouse. This 2600 S.F. CORNER unit has a home-like feel with a 40' open balcony that provides breathtaking panoramic views. Grand double door entrance just steps from the elevator that opens to an elegant foyer. Open floor plan with 2 master suites in a split bedrooms floor plan, 3rd bedroom with ensuite is perfect as a guest room, office or media room. Huge walk-in closets, Hurricane Impact Glass, full size W/D in unit laundry room. Resort style heated pool directly by the water, BBQ, 24/7 security, garage parking, Gym, sauna, car wash area, 2 pets up to 25lbs welcome! Located blocks to the beach, restaurants, shopping, golf, boat ramp is next door, etc. Just 20 minutes to FLL Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy have any available units?
2900 NE 14th Street Cswy has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy have?
Some of 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy currently offering any rent specials?
2900 NE 14th Street Cswy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy is pet friendly.
Does 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy offer parking?
Yes, 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy does offer parking.
Does 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy have a pool?
Yes, 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy has a pool.
Does 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy have accessible units?
No, 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 NE 14th Street Cswy has units with dishwashers.
