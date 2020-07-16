2571 NE 15TH ST

Amenities
This GORGEOUS north facing corner town home is on an ocean access canal! Dockage not included but available
at times from other private dock owners. Come home sit on your back patio & relax, or hop on your boat (or
your neighbor's)! Renovated with beautiful tile & laminate floors, granite kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, updated
baths, & freshly painted. A fantastic rental! Community east of US 1 & close to the beach, all major highways,
malls, & so much more! You'll be happy at the end of the day to come home to this beautiful townhome!
Washer/Dryer on 2nd floor for convenience! Owner requires minimum 700 credit score, no smokers, pets considered
Sun Harbor is a wonderful community with a nice pool & less than 1 mile to the beach, golf, beach, shopping, highways, fitness all close!