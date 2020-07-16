All apartments in Pompano Beach
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
2571 NE 15TH ST
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:15 AM

2571 NE 15TH ST

2571 Northeast 15th Street · (954) 396-5900
Location

2571 Northeast 15th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Avalon Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2571 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 909 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
This GORGEOUS north facing corner town home is on an ocean access canal! Dockage not included but available
at times from other private dock owners. Come home sit on your back patio & relax, or hop on your boat (or
your neighbor's)! Renovated with beautiful tile & laminate floors, granite kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, updated
baths, & freshly painted. A fantastic rental! Community east of US 1 & close to the beach, all major highways,
malls, & so much more! You'll be happy at the end of the day to come home to this beautiful townhome!
Washer/Dryer on 2nd floor for convenience! Owner requires minimum 700 credit score, no smokers, pets considered
Sun Harbor is a wonderful community with a nice pool & less than 1 mile to the beach, golf, beach, shopping, highways, fitness all close!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2571 NE 15TH ST have any available units?
2571 NE 15TH ST has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2571 NE 15TH ST have?
Some of 2571 NE 15TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2571 NE 15TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2571 NE 15TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2571 NE 15TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2571 NE 15TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 2571 NE 15TH ST offer parking?
No, 2571 NE 15TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 2571 NE 15TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2571 NE 15TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2571 NE 15TH ST have a pool?
Yes, 2571 NE 15TH ST has a pool.
Does 2571 NE 15TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2571 NE 15TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2571 NE 15TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2571 NE 15TH ST has units with dishwashers.
