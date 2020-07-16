2571 NE 15TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

This GORGEOUS north facing corner town home is on an ocean access canal! Dockage not included but available

at times from other private dock owners. Come home sit on your back patio & relax, or hop on your boat (or

your neighbor's)! Renovated with beautiful tile & laminate floors, granite kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, updated

baths, & freshly painted. A fantastic rental! Community east of US 1 & close to the beach, all major highways,

malls, & so much more! You'll be happy at the end of the day to come home to this beautiful townhome!

Washer/Dryer on 2nd floor for convenience! Owner requires minimum 700 credit score, no smokers, pets considered

Sun Harbor is a wonderful community with a nice pool & less than 1 mile to the beach, golf, beach, shopping, highways, fitness all close!