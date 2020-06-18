All apartments in Pompano Beach
Find more places like 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pompano Beach, FL
/
2550 Northeast 8th Terrace
Last updated April 9 2020 at 6:02 AM

2550 Northeast 8th Terrace

2550 Northeast 8th Terrace · (888) 659-9596 ext. 625912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pompano Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2550 Northeast 8th Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Cresthaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace have any available units?
2550 Northeast 8th Terrace has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace have?
Some of 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2550 Northeast 8th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace has a pool.
Does 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2550 Northeast 8th Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St
Pompano Beach, FL 33313
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street
Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 Bedrooms
Pompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Pet Friendly Places
Pompano Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier CitySnug Harbor
Loch LomondCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity