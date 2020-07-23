Rent Calculator
Last updated July 19 2020 at 1:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
231 SW 15th St
231 West Mcnab Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
231 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Lyons Park
Amenities
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 1/1 renovate with private yards in back and impact windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 231 SW 15th St have any available units?
231 SW 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Pompano Beach, FL
.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pompano Beach Rent Report
.
Is 231 SW 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
231 SW 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 SW 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 231 SW 15th St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach
.
Does 231 SW 15th St offer parking?
No, 231 SW 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 231 SW 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 SW 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 SW 15th St have a pool?
Yes, 231 SW 15th St has a pool.
Does 231 SW 15th St have accessible units?
No, 231 SW 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 231 SW 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 SW 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 SW 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 SW 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.
