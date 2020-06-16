2206 S Cypress Bend Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING Pristine 2 bedrooms with 2 baths fully updated penthouse overlooking a canal. This unit features an open, light, bright and very spacious floor plan. Beautifully furnished and modernly decorated with a complete equipped eat-in kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom with gorgeous En-Suite Bathroom. Screened in furnished balcony accessible from both living-room and master bedroom. Internet and cable are included! The friendly community of Cypress Bend offers great amenities such as tennis courts, basketball, 2 pools, Gym, club house, BBQ area, Playground, etc. Convenient to beaches, cafes restaurants, casinos and shopping center. Enjoy this little paradise away from home.