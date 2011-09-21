All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:18 AM

21 SE 11 Street

21 Southeast 11th Street · (561) 703-1729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Southeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Garden Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1726 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully furnished single family home is located in Pompano beach.Credit report is required. Tenant will pay water, electric, high speed internet and cable T.V.The Landlord will take care of the landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 21 SE 11 Street have any available units?
21 SE 11 Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 SE 11 Street have?
Some of 21 SE 11 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 SE 11 Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 SE 11 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 SE 11 Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 SE 11 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 21 SE 11 Street offer parking?
No, 21 SE 11 Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 SE 11 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 SE 11 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 SE 11 Street have a pool?
No, 21 SE 11 Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 SE 11 Street have accessible units?
No, 21 SE 11 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 SE 11 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 SE 11 Street has units with dishwashers.

