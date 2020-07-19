1047 SE 22nd Avenue

Amenities

Located East of US 1, and within walking distance of shopping, this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is ready for a great longterm tenant(s). The property has ample closet space, central AC courtyard style communal garden and shared laundry facility. The kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, range, microwave, and nice sized pantry. All windows and slider have accordion shutters. The unit comes with 2 parking spots. Aside from the courtyard, there is a large back patio area for barbecuing and hanging out. Pets are welcome - no aggressive breeds please.