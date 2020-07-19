All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:05 PM

1047 SE 22nd Avenue

1047 Southeast 22nd Avenue · (561) 245-5245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1047 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Santa Barbara Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Located East of US 1, and within walking distance of shopping, this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is ready for a great longterm tenant(s). The property has ample closet space, central AC courtyard style communal garden and shared laundry facility. The kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, range, microwave, and nice sized pantry. All windows and slider have accordion shutters. The unit comes with 2 parking spots. Aside from the courtyard, there is a large back patio area for barbecuing and hanging out. Pets are welcome - no aggressive breeds please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 SE 22nd Avenue have any available units?
1047 SE 22nd Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 SE 22nd Avenue have?
Some of 1047 SE 22nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 SE 22nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1047 SE 22nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 SE 22nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 SE 22nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1047 SE 22nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1047 SE 22nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 1047 SE 22nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1047 SE 22nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 SE 22nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1047 SE 22nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1047 SE 22nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1047 SE 22nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 SE 22nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 SE 22nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
