Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
907 N Wabash Ave
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
907 N Wabash Ave
907 Wabash Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
907 Wabash Avenue, Polk County, FL 33815
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath RENT READY! -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5429290)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 907 N Wabash Ave have any available units?
907 N Wabash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Polk County, FL
.
Is 907 N Wabash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
907 N Wabash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 N Wabash Ave pet-friendly?
No, 907 N Wabash Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Polk County
.
Does 907 N Wabash Ave offer parking?
No, 907 N Wabash Ave does not offer parking.
Does 907 N Wabash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 N Wabash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 N Wabash Ave have a pool?
No, 907 N Wabash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 907 N Wabash Ave have accessible units?
No, 907 N Wabash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 907 N Wabash Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 N Wabash Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 N Wabash Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 N Wabash Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave
Bartow, FL 33830
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd
Highland City, FL 33812
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810
