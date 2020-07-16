725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool media room

Must see this spacious 3 BED 2 BATH HOME! Locate in the very quite gated Subdivision of Regency Place. The home offers an open floor plan with volume ceiling and screening covered patio. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom ad split bedrooms. Laminate and tile flooring and a huge family room. The roomy kitchen features a breakfast bar, gas stove and lots of counter space!.

As a resident of Regency you have access to the community pool and playground which you can enjoy on a hot summer day or just take a walk in the park. Home is conveniently located within one mile to Posner Park which features a movie theater, Target, many more Stores shopping, restaurants and a brand new Starbucks! Natural gas stove. So much to offer! Sorry NOT PETS