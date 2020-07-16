All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:03 AM

725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE

725 Prince Charles Drive · (407) 350-9793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

725 Prince Charles Drive, Polk County, FL 33837

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
media room
Must see this spacious 3 BED 2 BATH HOME! Locate in the very quite gated Subdivision of Regency Place. The home offers an open floor plan with volume ceiling and screening covered patio. Large walk in closet in the master bedroom ad split bedrooms. Laminate and tile flooring and a huge family room. The roomy kitchen features a breakfast bar, gas stove and lots of counter space!.
As a resident of Regency you have access to the community pool and playground which you can enjoy on a hot summer day or just take a walk in the park. Home is conveniently located within one mile to Posner Park which features a movie theater, Target, many more Stores shopping, restaurants and a brand new Starbucks! Natural gas stove. So much to offer! Sorry NOT PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE have any available units?
725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE have?
Some of 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 725 PRINCE CHARLES DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way
Four Corners, FL 33896
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity