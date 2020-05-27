Rent Calculator
All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 579 WESTCHESTER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
579 WESTCHESTER COURT
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
579 WESTCHESTER COURT
579 Westchester Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
579 Westchester Ct, Polk County, FL 33837
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just completed in 2019, 3 bedrooms 3 bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 579 WESTCHESTER COURT have any available units?
579 WESTCHESTER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Polk County, FL
.
What amenities does 579 WESTCHESTER COURT have?
Some of 579 WESTCHESTER COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 579 WESTCHESTER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
579 WESTCHESTER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 WESTCHESTER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 579 WESTCHESTER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Polk County
.
Does 579 WESTCHESTER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 579 WESTCHESTER COURT offers parking.
Does 579 WESTCHESTER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 579 WESTCHESTER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 WESTCHESTER COURT have a pool?
No, 579 WESTCHESTER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 579 WESTCHESTER COURT have accessible units?
No, 579 WESTCHESTER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 579 WESTCHESTER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 579 WESTCHESTER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 579 WESTCHESTER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 579 WESTCHESTER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
