4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Autumnwood Grove 3BR/ 2.5BA townhouse. Downstairs has a large open floor plan with a great room, kitchen, eating area, and half bath. Kitchen features a closet pantry and breakfast bar. The bedrooms are all located upstairs with a split plan: bedrooms 2 and 3 are located at front of house with a full bathroom and the master suite is located at the back of the home. The master suite features his-and hers closets, dual vanities, and separate water closet. There is also a hall laundry closet upstairs and new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Gated community with community pool just across from Polk State College. Easy access to Polk Parkway and shopping. HOA maintains grounds. Sorry no pets.