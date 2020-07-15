All apartments in Polk County
4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 12:14 PM

4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE

4162 Winding Vine Drive · (863) 838-7804
Location

4162 Winding Vine Drive, Polk County, FL 33812

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1713 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Autumnwood Grove 3BR/ 2.5BA townhouse. Downstairs has a large open floor plan with a great room, kitchen, eating area, and half bath. Kitchen features a closet pantry and breakfast bar. The bedrooms are all located upstairs with a split plan: bedrooms 2 and 3 are located at front of house with a full bathroom and the master suite is located at the back of the home. The master suite features his-and hers closets, dual vanities, and separate water closet. There is also a hall laundry closet upstairs and new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Gated community with community pool just across from Polk State College. Easy access to Polk Parkway and shopping. HOA maintains grounds. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE have any available units?
4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE have?
Some of 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
